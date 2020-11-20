Supreme Court Shakes Up Circuit Assignments For Justices

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 3:00 PM EST) -- Several justices on the Supreme Court will now be responsible for motions and applications arising from their old circuit courts after a new round of "circuit assignments" was announced Friday in light of Justice Amy Coney Barrett's appointment. The Supreme Court announces new circuit assignments after a change in membership of the court — this one the result of Justice Barrett's replacement of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in September. The justices of the Supreme Court have had varying responsibilities for the different federal circuit courts since the judiciary was established. Where past justices were required to "ride...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS