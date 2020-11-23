Aviva To Sell Italian Business To UBI Banca For €400M

Law360, London (November 23, 2020, 12:18 PM GMT) -- Aviva said Monday it will sell its majority stake in the Italian life insurance company Aviva Vita for €400 million ($476 million), as the British giant seeks to reshape its international business. Aviva has said its 80% shareholding in the Italian life insurance company will pass to its minority partner in the business, UBI Banca. (iStock) Aviva PLC said its 80% shareholding in the company will be passed to its minority partner in the business, Italian bank UBI Banca. The deal will be completed in the first half of 2021 if it gains regulatory approval, Aviva said. The British insurer wants...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS