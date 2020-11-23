EBA To Focus On Supervisors' Use Of Digital Finance Tools

Law360, London (November 23, 2020, 3:38 PM GMT) -- The European Banking Authority is planning to keep a closer watch on the way supervisors use digital finance regulatory tools in their work as it seeks to ensure that frameworks are fit for the digital age. The bank regulator wants to focus its attention on so-called suptech, new technology or innovation that regulators use to support their work. Also key to the EBA is regulatory technology, known as regtech, which is used to help enforce supervision and compliance. Focusing on such areas could help identify potential barriers to the use of regtech and also suggest possible solutions, an EBA official said...

