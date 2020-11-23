Regulators Want Data To Halt Climate Risks In Finance

Law360, London (November 23, 2020, 3:12 PM GMT) -- A global forum of central bankers said Monday that banks and insurers should collect more data on the exposure of their clients to climate-related risks to help reduce the threat of natural disasters, such as floods and hurricanes, damaging the sector. The Financial Stability Board told financial institutions that their work to reduce or manage their vulnerability to climate change is being hampered by a lack of data. The body said that the financial system needs to collect more information to help it to understand how exposed it is to extreme weather events, such as floods and fires that have swept...

