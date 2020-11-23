ECB Weighs Fallback Clauses For Benchmark Rates

Law360, London (November 23, 2020, 3:44 PM GMT) -- The European Central Bank asked the finance sector on Monday for responses to proposed rules that would force lenders to include so-called fallback clauses in cash products and derivatives transactions that rely on the market interest-rate benchmarks Euribor and the new €STR rate. The ECB wants lenders and other finance companies to respond to two consultations on proposed fallback clauses in financial contracts that are linked to the European Interbank Offered Rate and €STR, the central bank's alternative rate, which is based on transactions and compiled by central banks, rather than relying on estimates made by a small pool of lenders....

