​​​​​​​FCA Fines UK Forex Broker £3.4M Over Bogus Trades

Law360, London (November 23, 2020, 4:55 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday that is has imposed a fine of £3.44 million ($4.58 million) on TFS-ICAP for market misconduct after the electronic trading platform was found to be making up trades. The foreign-exchange trading venue qualified for a discount on the original fine of £4.92 million because it cooperated, the FCA said. (iStock) The foreign-exchange options trading venue had engaged in so-called printing of trades, the FCA said. The practice takes places when traders tell their clients that a trade had occurred at a particular price or quantity when no such trade had actually taken place. The trading platform...

