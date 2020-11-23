Employers Call For Simplification Of Pension Tax Regime

Law360, London (November 23, 2020, 5:26 PM GMT) -- Nine in ten employers believe the government should simplify the pensions tax regime, a trade body claimed Monday, as the country's finance minister prepares to unveil a widely anticipated review of government spending this week. The Association of Consulting Actuaries said the pensions tax system is so complex that almost four in five, or 79%, of bosses said it is affecting their businesses. "There is now an urgent need for HM Treasury and industry practitioners to find a consensus around the best way forward," said Karen Goldschmidt, chairwoman of the ACA pension taxation committee. "The mounting dislike of the current complexity and...

