WWE General Counsel Among Executives Let Go

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 11:45 PM EST) -- Despite a solid third-quarter financial report, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has dismissed three executives, including general counsel and corporate secretary Brian Nurse. The departures revealed on Friday follow a round of other layoffs in April that were blamed on the impact of COVID-19. The company said it paid out $5 million in severance for those layoffs, according to its third-quarter financial report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 29. It is not clear what was behind the current dismissals. Nurse was not among the five top officers of the company, so WWE was not required to file...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS