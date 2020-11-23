Top Japanese Firm Invests In Legal Tech Platform

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 6:42 PM EST) -- Reynen Court, a legal tech company billing itself as an "app store" for legal technology, has nabbed an investment from Nishimura & Asahi, Japan's largest law firm, the CEO confirmed Monday. In what Reynen Court has said is the first-ever investment by a Japanese law firm in a foreign legal tech company, Nishimura & Asahi joins a bevy of U.S. BigLaw firms that previously invested in the company, whose platform allows law firms and in-house legal departments to vet and hire third-party legal tech vendors. Financial details on the investment were not available Monday. This is just the beginning of Reynen...

