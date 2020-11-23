OECD Says 18 Jurisdictions' Tax Practices Now Meet Standard

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 6:09 PM EST) -- Eighteen jurisdictions have improved their tax practices to where they're no longer deemed harmful and now meet an international standard for combating corporate tax abuse, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Monday. The results are the highlight of annual peer reviews addressing 49 practices across 19 of the countries and territories that participate in Action 5 of the OECD's base erosion and profit shifting project. Action 5 is a minimum standard meant to ensure that preferential tax practices in a jurisdiction aren't abused to facilitate tax avoidance or evasion. According to the Forum on Harmful Tax Practices, the OECD...

