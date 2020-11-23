NLRB Official Says Union Can't Represent Security Workers

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 10:55 PM EST) -- A union's bid to unseat the representative of workers who provide security at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development cannot go forward, a National Labor Relations Board official has ruled, rejecting the union's argument that the workers' current bargaining agreement is invalid. In a decision issued Friday, NLRB Baltimore office director Sean Marshall said the petition filed by Union Rights for Security Officers had to be dismissed because the workers' union, Governed United Security Professionals, met its burden to show its current collective bargaining agreement is not invalid. He said the deal therefore bars URSO from seeking to displace...

