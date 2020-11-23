Fed. Circ. Affirms Hospira's Generic Adrenalin Loss To Par

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday affirmed a Delaware federal judge's ruling that Hospira's generic version of Par Pharmaceutical's epinephrine emergency allergy product Adrenalin infringes two valid patents covering the drug, leaving in place an injunction blocking Hospira's generic. Pfizer unit Hospira had argued on appeal in the Hatch-Waxman Act case that the district court wrongly found infringement, saying its abbreviated new drug application could not infringe because the claims in Par's patents require "about" six to eight milligrams of a certain compound, while Hospira's generic contains nine milligrams. But the Federal Circuit agreed with Par in a nonprecedential opinion that Hospira's...

