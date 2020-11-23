Chancery Nixes Metals Co. Dispute Revived By Del. Justices

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 4:30 PM EST) -- The Delaware Chancery Court has dismissed a dispute that the state's Supreme Court had revived in January over the ownership and debts of a Pennsylvania metals company, finding the suing European investors had failed to join part of the company's prior ownership, and likely couldn't bring them into the case because of their international citizenship. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III ruled Friday that when Germaninvestments AG, a Swiss holding company managing the assets of Richard Herrling and other members of his family, sued North Huntingdon, Pa.-based Allomet Corp. and its landlord Yanchep LLP over the failure of a joint venture,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS