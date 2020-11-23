South Dakota Pot Legalization Fought In Court After Passage

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- South Dakota's ballot measure broadly legalizing marijuana — which passed with 54% of the vote — is the latest to face a challenge in court after law enforcement officers sued, challenging the measure's validity. The sheriff of Pennington County, South Dakota, Kevin Thom, and South Dakota Highway Patrol Superintendent Rick Miller filed a complaint in state court Friday contesting the election and asking a state court judge to issue a declaration saying the constitutional amendment on marijuana has not been ratified. Amendment A's passage legalized marijuana for recreational use, assigned its regulation to the South Dakota Department of Revenue and imposed...

