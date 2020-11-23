NY Courts Survey Finds Room For Gender Bias Improvement

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 11:53 PM EST) -- A recent survey of 5,300 attorneys by the New York State Judicial Committee on Women in the Courts shows that female attorneys, litigants and witnesses experience gender bias in a wide variety of ways throughout the court system — and that men and women have significantly different views of this bias, the state court system announced Monday. The report, a follow-up to a survey conducted in 1986, showed improvements over the last four decades but concluded progress was still needed in the gender politics of courtroom interactions; domestic violence, rape and prostitution cases; and accommodation of parents in courtroom facilities, among...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS