Cannabis Group Of The Year: Jenner & Block

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 3:09 PM EST) -- Amid uncertainty about the future of the industry, some of the world's biggest cannabis companies trusted Jenner & Block to help them raise capital and navigate major litigation, work that earned the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Cannabis Groups of the Year. Cannabis giants Curaleaf and Aurora have hired attorneys from Jenner & Block's cannabis team to lead their defenses against securities class actions and to run major capital raises this year, as the industry as a whole faced concerns about how the coronavirus pandemic would affect its survival. "We're handling most, if not all, of the major litigation for...

