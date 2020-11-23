Investor Sues Fla. Fund That SEC Says Stole $2M

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 10:04 PM EST) -- A Florida-based investment adviser that is the target of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement action claiming he bilked investors out of almost $2 million was hit Friday with a second suit from an investor trying to get his money back. In a suit filed in the Southern District of Florida, investor Steven Smith said he put $150,000 into David Coggins' firm Coral Gables Asset Management LLC after Coggins had boasted of annual returns of more than 20%. But the statements and financial documents were all false, according to Smith, who says he never got his money back. "They created the...

