Latham-Led Life Sciences Co. Debuts With $800M In Backing

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 6:18 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins-led National Resilience Inc., a new life sciences company focused on "reimagining biopharmaceutical manufacturing" including by helping increase the overall production of therapeutics, launched on Monday with more than $800 million in capital backing from the likes of Arch Venture Partners and 8VC. The company, which does business as Resilience, aims to simplify the mass production of complex medicines, including cell and gene therapies, viral vectors, vaccines and proteins, according to a statement. It does so by providing space, expertise and resources to partners like pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities, independent research organizations, and government programs, with the intention...

