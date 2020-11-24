What UK Corporate Criminal Liability Reform Might Look Like

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 3:07 PM EST) -- There will be many who will welcome the recent announcement that the Law Commission is to investigate the laws around corporate criminal liability and provide options to reform them. Certain to be among those will be Lisa Osofsky, director of the Serious Fraud Office. It was, after all, just two years ago that she made it clear that she would like to see an offense of failure to prevent economic crime introduced. Her argument was that the current requirement to establish the controlling mind of a company in order to show corporate criminal liability makes it unfeasibly hard to bring successful...

