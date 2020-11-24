Washington Football Team Snags New General Counsel

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 4:48 PM EST) -- The Washington Football Team will bring on Covington & Burling LLP attorney Damon Jones as its staff's new general counsel, according to Jones. Jones confirmed to Law360 on Tuesday that he will join The Washington Football Team as its new general counsel on Dec. 7. Jones has served as of counsel for several practice groups at Covington since May. Jones will succeed Eric Schaffer as general counsel. Schaffer, who was also senior vice president of football operations, left after working for the NFL team for 17 seasons to join sports agency Athletes First as a senior executive. "I am tremendously excited,"...

