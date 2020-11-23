Philly Refinery Lender Wants $1.3B Ch. 11 Ruling Flipped

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 9:15 PM EST) -- Lenders who lost a Delaware Bankruptcy Court ruling on division of $1.25 billion in insurance proceeds after a Philadelphia refinery explosion in 2019 told a U.S. District Court judge on appeal Monday the winning side wrongly sought to "tear the policy in half." Arguing on appeal before U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, David B. Toscano of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, counsel to Cortland Capital Market Services LLC said Philadelphia Energy Solutions' financing intermediary — which financed PES's raw material inputs and bought and sold its refined outputs — benefited from an expansive lower court finding that treated business interruption...

