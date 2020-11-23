Apple's Security Head Indicted In Gun Permits-For-IPads Plot

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 11:54 PM EST) -- Apple Inc.'s security chief promised to donate nearly $70,000 worth of iPads to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office in exchange for the approval of gun licenses for four Apple employees, the county's district attorney said Monday in announcing bribery charges. The Apple logo adorns the company's Fifth Avenue store in New York City. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Apple's Head of Global Security Thomas Moyer was indicted, alongside two members of the sheriff's office, on a bribery charge last week, and accused of agreeing to fork over the iPads in exchange for concealed firearms licenses, sometimes called CCW licenses. Undersheriff Rick Sung...

