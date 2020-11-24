Telecom Firms Face £100K Daily Fine For Security Breaches

Law360, London (November 24, 2020, 12:20 PM GMT) -- Telecoms businesses that use services from risky sources such as Huawei could face penalties of £100,000 ($133,000) a day under draft legislation published by the government on Tuesday. The Telecommunications (Security) Bill, which was drawn up to improve the security of the country's telecommunications networks, will give the sector's regulator new powers and compel companies to do more to make their operations secure. The government said in July that it will remove all the equipment of Huawei from 5G networks by 2027 over fears about security risks, which the Chinese firm has denied. The Bill, if it is passed, will allow...

