UK Sets Up Diversity Taskforce For Financial Services

Law360, London (November 24, 2020, 3:48 PM GMT) -- A government-backed taskforce set up to help people from diverse backgrounds get top jobs in the financial services sector was launched on Tuesday, in a move to encourage companies to widen the mix of people at senior levels. The taskforce, commissioned by HM Treasury and the government's Department For Business, is being unveiled as research shows that such roles are overwhelmingly occupied by people from well-off backgrounds. "We're entering a new chapter for U.K. financial services, and it's vital that firms have the right leadership to grasp the opportunities ahead," John Glen, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, said. The program, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS