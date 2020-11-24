FCA Forges Ahead On Sustainable Investment Disclosures

Law360, London (November 24, 2020, 12:56 PM GMT) -- The finance watchdog has said it is planning new initiatives to clarify rules governing sustainable finance as consumers grow more concerned about environmental investments. Questions about sustainability are increasingly influencing decision-making by consumers, and regulators must ensure that rules on green finance are clear and allow an informed choice, Richard Monks, director of strategy at the Financial Conduct Authority . "This is about building a regulatory framework to achieve two things," Monks said. "We want to help firms deliver the reliably sustainable investment products that consumers and investors want, and we want to help consumers make better informed choices." Monks said...

