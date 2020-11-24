German DAX Index Gets Refit After Wirecard Collapse

Law360, London (November 24, 2020, 11:44 AM GMT) -- Companies planning to list shares on Germany's DAX index will face tougher criteria, the exchange's operator said on Tuesday, with an overhaul that comes after the blue-chip index dropped payments company Wirecard when it collapsed with a €1.9 billion ($2.2 billion) hole in its books. Deutsche Börse AG said that companies that want to get a listing on the DAX index must now prove that they have positive earnings before interest and taxes for the last two financial years. The profitability requirement will come into force from December. The exchange operator will also expand membership on the index to 40 companies...

