EU Insurers Protest At New VAT For Financial Services

Law360, London (November 24, 2020, 1:40 PM GMT) -- European insurers hit back at the European Commission on Tuesday over proposed changes to the value-added tax regime in the bloc, saying the system is outdated and threatens the EU's capital markets union. The commission's plan to overhaul the value-added tax, or VAT, rulebook does not go far enough and would be unfair to insurers and financial services companies, Insurance Europe said. The trade group said the EU's executive must recognize the "need to go further and ensure that VAT rules are adapted to reflect the realities of the modern business environment. The current rules are outdated and cannot be adequately applied...

