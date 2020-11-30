Nev. Renewables Amendment Shows Voters Flexing Muscles

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- On Nov. 3, Nevada voters approved the Renewable Energy Promotion Initiative,[1] a voter initiative to amend the Nevada Constitution to require providers of retail electricity to obtain at least 50% of the power they sell from renewable energy sources by 2030. The initiative was first approved in 2018 by 59% of Nevada voters. However, Nevada law requires constitutional amendment initiatives to be approved in two successive general elections. This year the initiative passed by a vote of 58% to 42%, so the state constitution will be amended to include the renewable portfolio standard. In April 2019, while the ballot initiative was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS