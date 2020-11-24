OECD To Hear Public Comments On Tax Project In January

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 4:50 PM EST) -- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development will hold online public consultations on the most recent drafts of its proposals to overhaul the global tax system in mid-January, an OECD official said Tuesday. Pascal Saint-Amans of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development told a webinar hosted by the International Fiscal Association that the OECD was waiting for the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden to make key Treasury appointments. (Eric Piermont/AFP via Getty Images) Pascal Saint-Amans, the OECD's director for tax policy and administration, said the organization would listen to comments from interested stakeholders on Jan. 14 and 15. The timeline after that will...

