K&L Gates, Simpson Guide First Reserve's $194M Energy Deal

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 4:41 PM EST) -- Electrical transmission and distribution company The Goldfield Corp. said Tuesday it will be acquired by private equity firm First Reserve at a $194 million enterprise value, in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and K&L Gates LLP. The enterprise value includes Goldfield's net debt, the announcement said. First Reserve, an energy-focused private equity firm based in Connecticut, agreed to pay $7 per share in cash for Goldfield's outstanding shares, a significant bump on the 30-day weighted average price of $4.46, the announcement said. Florida-headquartered Goldfield provides electrical transmission and distribution maintenance services, primarily for utility and industrial customers,...

