Dentons Adds New Office In China Following US Cuts

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 4:19 PM EST) -- Dentons has opened a new office in China's Hainan province, bringing the total number of locations in the country up to 48, the international law firm announced Monday, following salary cuts and early retirements for some attorneys in the U.S. amid the pandemic. The new location is in Sanya, Hainan province, situated on an island in the South China Sea. The firm touted the location's proximity to a free trade port, which could create business opportunities for clients in East Asia. Dentons China CEO Jiangtao Ma said in a statement the location will also serve as a base for "piloting new...

