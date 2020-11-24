Ethics Complaints Against Trump Attys Are Likely A Dead End

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 9:31 PM EST) -- Even in this era of extreme political polarization, don't hold your breath waiting for attorney ethics enforcers to target President Donald Trump's lawyers for trying to overturn Joe Biden's election win in court. Despite plenty of criticism in the profession of wild claims from Rudy Giuliani and others that a vast Democratic fraud "flipped" the election for Biden, bar counsels are, as a rule, loath to police attorney speech — even when hyperbole veers into spurious attacks and conspiracy mumbo-jumbo. Bar counsels, who run the offices that prosecute ethics cases, typically focus on concrete instances of clients harmed by lawyer malfeasance. They...

