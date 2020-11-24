UK Antitrust Arm Mulling Bipolar Drug Co.'s Commitments

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 3:55 PM EST) -- The U.K.'s antitrust regulator is mulling over concessions pharmaceutical company Essential Pharma has said it will make after announcing it planned to withdraw a bipolar medication from the U.K. market and to use its dominant position to increase prices of that medication. The Competition and Markets Authority on Tuesday published a notice saying it intended to accept Essential Pharma's commitments — which would keep the bipolar medication, called Priadel, on the market for at least five years and would drop its efforts to cut it out of the U.K. market. The concessions come after the company told the U.K.'s Department for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS