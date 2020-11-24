3 BigLaw Firms Enter The Year-End Bonus Season

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and Milbank LLP on Tuesday said they would be handing out end-of-year bonuses, with two of the firms adding a special one-time payment to sweeten the pot. The BigLaw firms revealed their plans just a day after Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, regarded as an industry compensation trendsetter, told associates they'd received bonuses ranging from $15,000 to $100,000. Baker McKenzie officially kicked off the end-of-year bonus season this month with an identical scale. Cravath associates are also in line to receive special bonuses ranging from $7,500 to $40,000....

