EEOC Tells Justices Disability Charge Was Filed On Time

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 5:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission fired back against Vantage Energy's call for a U.S. Supreme Court review of a filing deadline glitch in a disability case, arguing that the necessary documents made it to the agency on time. While fired Vantage rig worker David Poston didn't send the EEOC a formal Americans with Disabilities Act charge before the end of the 300-day filing window, the agency told the justices Monday that the intake form Poston had shot off ahead of the deadline counts as a charge under high court precedent. In Federal Express v. Holowecki, the justices ruled that for a...

