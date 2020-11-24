Debevoise Guides Russian E-Commerce Firm's Near $1B IPO

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 8:47 PM EST) -- Russian e-commerce platform Ozon Holdings PLC went public Tuesday after raising nearly $1 billion in an upsized initial public offering, steered by Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and underwriters counsel Latham & Watkins LLP. Moscow-based Ozon sold 33 million American depositary shares at $30 each, beating its projected range of $22.50 and $27.50, raising $990 million. The company also sold 10% more shares than its original plan to offer 30 million shares. Ozon operates a platform connecting buyers and sellers of assorted consumer products, reporting 11.4 million active buyers through the 12 months ended Sept. 30, up from 6.6 million active buyers...

