Fed. Circ. Affirms Insulation Patent App Is Obvious

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 8:24 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that Aspen Aerogels Inc. can't get a patent on a layered reinforced aerogel product used for insulation, finding that substantial evidence supported the board's conclusion the pending claims are obvious. The Federal Circuit backed a PTAB decision affirming an examiner's rejection of 19 claims in the patent application as being obvious in light of another U.S. patent application owned by Aspen combined with the English translation of a Japanese patent's abstract. Aspen argued on appeal that the prior art doesn't disclose a layered structure as its pending claims...

