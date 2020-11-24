Energy Drink Co. Denied Defense Of '5-Hour Energy' IP Suit

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 5:25 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Monday that energy drink company Vitamin Energy LLC cannot force Evanston Insurance Co. to cover its costs in a trademark infringement and false advertising suit brought by the makers of 5-Hour Energy drink "shots," because the suit doesn't assert any potentially covered disparagement claims. Senior U.S. District Judge Joel H. Slomsky granted Evanston's motion for judgment on the pleadings, sinking Vitamin Energy's bid for coverage of the underlying action lodged in Michigan federal court by 5-Hour Energy makers Innovation Ventures LLC and International IP Holdings LLC. The "advertising injury" section of Vitamin Energy's general liability policy...

