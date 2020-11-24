Vegan Food Co. To Appeal Okla. Food Label Law Ruling

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 6:35 PM EST) -- A vegan food company said Monday it is appealing to the Tenth Circuit a recent order by an Oklahoma federal judge who refused to block a state law that requires plant-based food companies to include a disclaimer if they use a meat term to describe their products. Upton's Naturals Co. and industry group Plant Based Foods Association said they are appealing U.S. District Judge Stephen P. Friot's Nov. 19 ruling that a law requiring plant-based food companies to include large disclaimers on labels that their products aren't made of meat didn't violate the Constitution. Upton's Naturals had sought a preliminary injunction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS