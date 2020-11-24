SAIC Beats Fired Male Worker's Sexual Harassment Suit

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 10:08 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge shut down a sex discrimination lawsuit brought by a fired Science Applications International Corp. communications adviser who alleged a female supervisor sexually harassed him, noting Tuesday that "general unfairness" isn't against the law. U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema granted SAIC's motion for summary judgment on James Freeman's wrongful termination, retaliation and hostile work environment claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The evidence showed Freeman's job performance on the so-called Echo Contract project was not stellar and that he didn't complain about his supervisor's alleged inappropriate staring and touching until after she kicked...

