NPS Fire Response Mostly Exempt From Insurers' Suit

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 7:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. government on Tuesday dodged the lion's share of a suit brought against it by five insurers who claim National Parks Service employees contributed to damages and loss of life in their handling of a fire at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Greer granted much of the government's motion to dismiss the case after finding that NPS' fire response plans largely give employees discretion to act as they see fit and to address diverse circumstances. But he kept a portion of the suit alive, saying those same plans didn't allow wiggle room for employees to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS