IBA Aims To Fight Bullying, Harassment In Law Firms

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 3:22 PM EST) -- The International Bar Association is working with partners to make two new training modules available to legal workplaces to address bullying and sexual harassment, topics that were highlighted in a recent report showing widespread problems in the profession, according to a Tuesday presentation. At a webinar put on as part of the IBA's Virtually Together conference, IBA senior legal adviser Kieran Pender, author of a 2018 report on bullying and sexual harassment in the legal industry, revealed that his team has collaborated with Australia's College of Law to develop an online training module that will be made available free of charge...

