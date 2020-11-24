Coinbase Ending Margin Trading Based On CFTC Guidance

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 8:17 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced Tuesday that it will disable its margin lending product in response to guidance issued by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission in March, shuttering the platform less than a year after its launch. The company said that no new margin trades will be allowed on its Coinbase Pro exchange after 5 p.m. EST on Nov. 25 and that the product will be taken offline in December after existing margin positions have expired. Coinbase attributed the decision to a final interpretive guidance that the CFTC issued on March 24 that affirmed the agency's oversight of margin lending products...

