Barnes & Thornburg Adds Ex-Federal Prosecutor As Partner

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 8:16 PM EST) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP announced Tuesday that former U.S. Attorney Joshua J. Minkler has joined its firm as a partner. Minkler, who served as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, will practice in Barnes & Thornburg's Indianapolis office. According to the firm, Minkler will work on the firm's white collar and investigations practice, which handles criminal and civil defense of government investigations and internal investigations. Minkler told Law360 that after working at the U.S. Attorney's Office for 26 years the shift was ideally situated for him. "I was looking forward to finding a place where I could use that...

