Next Steps For Now-Legal Mississippi Medical Marijuana

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 4:26 PM EST) -- Mississippi is the latest state to legalize and approve access to medical marijuana. The measure, Initiative 65,[1] was approved overwhelmingly by voters on Nov. 3. A number of bills to authorize medical — and even recreational — marijuana have been proposed during the last few Mississippi state legislative sessions, but none have garnered much support within the Legislature. So, with the prospect of medical marijuana legislation looking grim, the campaign Medical Marijuana 2020 sought to have Mississippi voters decide the issue directly.[2] The campaign gathered thousands of signatures from across the state, which placed Initiative 65 on the November election ballot...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS