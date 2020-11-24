New Washington Football GC Joins Team Amid Turmoil

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 9:50 PM EST) -- Since last summer, the professional football team in Washington, D.C., has taken on a new name, a new coach, a new radio broadcast crew and a new president. Now it's adding a new general counsel. Damon Jones, who is of counsel at Covington & Burling LLP, has been named the next general counsel of the beleaguered franchise now known as the Washington Football Team. Jones' job will be to help change a culture that has been riddled by controversy and scandal in recent months. He brings nearly 13 years of experience as past general counsel of the Washington Nationals pro basketball...

