Media Co. IAC Promotes Lead M&A Atty To General Counsel

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 4:33 PM EST) -- Media conglomerate IAC, which owns companies including The Daily Beast, Care.com and Vimeo, is promoting its lead mergers and acquisitions attorney to senior vice president and general counsel after she helped steer some of its largest transactions, the company said Tuesday. IAC announced that Kendall Handler, who has handled M&A legal matters for the past three-plus years, will step into the new role in January after current vice president and general counsel Gregg Winiarski leaves his post at the end of the year. Handler has served as vice president, M&A counsel since February 2018, according to her LinkedIn profile. "I'm incredibly excited...

