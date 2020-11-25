4 BigLaw Firms Announce End-Of-Year Bonuses

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- Just ahead of Thanksgiving, Clifford Chance LLP, Ropes & Gray LLP, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP announced Wednesday that they will be paying associates end-of-year bonuses of up to six figures. In keeping with the scale set by Baker Mackenzie earlier this month, the end-of-year bonuses for associates in good standing will begin at $15,000 for the class of 2019 and max out at $100,000 for associates with more than seven years of seniority. The announcements come amid higher than usual levels of economic uncertainty, leading to suspense about whether bonuses would be paid at all....

