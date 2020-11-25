Simmons & Simmons Guides £594M Takeover Of Go Compare

Law360, London (November 25, 2020, 2:40 PM GMT) -- GoCo Group PLC, which operates an insurance price comparison site, will be bought by publishing house Future PLC for £594 million ($790 million) under a deal announced Wednesday. The parent company of Go Compare, known for its TV adverts fronted by an operatic performer, said in a stock market update that the board has recommended the offer to shareholders. GoCo was spun out from insurance company Esure in 2016 and floated on the stock market with an initial valuation of £310 million. It will be merged from the first quarter of next year with Future, which owns well-known consumer magazine brands Country Life...

