EU Missed Red Flags In Vetting BlackRock For Green Contract

Law360, London (November 25, 2020, 12:45 PM GMT) -- The European Commission must improve the way in which it tenders for new contracts, the European Ombudsman has said, criticizing the executive body for failing to check the impartiality of BlackRock before hiring the asset manager to help develop green banking rules. Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly said in a decision published on Tuesday that the commission must consider strengthening its assessments of conflicts of interest when it procures jobs financed by the EU budget. The EU's executive body awarded the advisory arm of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Ltd. a contract to carry out a study on how to include environmental, social and...

